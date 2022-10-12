At the STMA Invitational cross country meet Oct. 3 at the St. Michael Rec. Center, the Wayzata High School boys and girls claimed both varsity team titles with dominating performances. Wayzata also claimed both the boys and the girls individual titles with outstanding individual efforts.
Weather conditions were ideal and the 5K course was firm and fast, as the times reflected.
Girls
The STMA varsity girls placed fourth as a team among the 12 teams in the girls 5K race. The Knights were led by senior Natalie Cocking who placed 14th individually in a time of 19 minutes 22 seconds. She was followed by Knights: Becca Immer (21st-19:54), Avery O’Rourke (24th-20:00), Keagan Burke (30th-20:14), Ady Hannon (33rd-20:43), Emma Windingland (37th-20:54), and Abigayle Vossen (38th-20:54), rounding out the top seven.
STMA girls coach Matt Venaas said, “Today’s competition was tough, but our girls rose to the challenge and competed well.”
Varsity girls team scores were: Wayzata-27, Minnetonka-78, Brainerd-105, STMA-122, Forest Lake-149, Champlin Park-168, Eden Prairie-169, Andover-228, Maple Grove-265, Rogers-272, Anoka-273, and Buffalo-317.
The STMA JV girls team placed second to Wayzata in the JV girls 5K race and were led by Makaela Malin who placed 6th individually in a time of 20:55, in the girls JV race.
Boys
The STMA boys varsity team placed sixth among the 12 boys teams. The Wayzata boys scored 21 points in capturing the boys team title, followed by: Eden Prairie-70, Andover-127, Armstrong-131, Champlin Park-138, STMA-155, Maple Grove-160, Anoka-173, Forest Lake-242, Brainerd-272, and Rogers-298.
Sophomore Max Salas was, once again, the Knight boys’ highest finisher, placing 16th in a personal best time of 16:39. Knight boys following Salas included: Luke James (22nd-17:09), Will Neegard (27th-17:18), Jacob Sterk (43rd-17:48), Dawson Whiteis (54th-18:06), Owen Neegard (62nd-18:22), and Wyatt Harmoning (66th-18:30), rounding out the Knights’ top seven.
STMA boys’ coach Chase Cayo was impressed with the effort of his runners. He said,“We had a lot of personal best 5K times including all of our top 7 runners and some of those personal best times were substantial improvements. It’s nice to see that the boys are improving.”
The STMA JV boys placed fifth as a team among 13 boys JV teams. They were led by Mason Williams who placed 42nd among 215 finishers, in a 5K time of 19:34.
The STMA boys and girls will next compete at the Lake Conference championships Thursday, Oct. 13, at Gale Woods Park in Minnetrista.
