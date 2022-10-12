At the STMA Invitational cross country meet Oct. 3 at the St. Michael Rec. Center, the Wayzata High School boys and girls claimed both varsity team titles with dominating performances. Wayzata also claimed both the boys and the girls individual titles with outstanding individual efforts.

Weather conditions were ideal and the 5K course was firm and fast, as the times reflected.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments