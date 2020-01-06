The 2020 Wastebasket Revue Scholarship application is currently available at District 279 Secondary schools as well as online at the Wastebasket website.
Further information and details may be obtained from a school’s CRC, Counselors, or the Wastebasket Revue website wastebasketrevue.org.
Applications must be completed and returned no later than 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the school’s Career Resource Center or school office.
This year the production is titled “Wastebasket Revue ~ This is 20/20.”
Show dates are April 22 to 26. Ticket information will be available online soon.
