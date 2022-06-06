Returning to live a performance at Park Center Senior High in 2022, Wastebasket Revue generated community enthusiasm and support to proudly award 23 scholarships of $2,500 each to deserving Osseo Area Schools students. This brings the total to nearly $1.3 million awarded to over 900 recipients since 1968.
The following are the 2022 recipients.
Osseo Senior High
Gabriella Baltes-The John O. Link Scholarship
Jazmyn Christen-The Judy Nelson Memorial Scholarship
Zada Griebenow
Jeremiah Groff
Erin Judd
Emily Kersting
Chloe Lewis-The Osseo Lions Club Scholarship
Aisatou Mane-The Miedema Family Scholarship
Mayra Ramos-Garcia
Maia Toenies-The Jean Bass-Aune Scholarship
Maple Grove Senior High
Julia Barton-The Schindele Family Scholarship
Charlie Chouinard
Cody Kryzer-The Schindele Family Scholarship
Lauren Nelson-The Mathews Family Scholarship
Erin Ruprecht
Sadia Tanzem
Olivia Wallace
Christina Zhu
Park Center Senior High
Felicia Lor
Pa Vang-Anonymous Donor
Ilhaan Dhegadub
Simon Moreno-The Machacek Family Scholarship
Elin Eve Youngquist-The Jean Bass-Aune Scholarship
Sponsors
Wastebasket Revue released the names of the small business sponsors. These include the Osseo Lions Club, Edina Realty Bauermeister Group, The Lookout Bar & Grill, Rapid Marine, MartinMarietta Corporation, Schmitt Music, CorTrust Bank, Thrivent Financial and Justin Cox Photography.
