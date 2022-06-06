Returning to live a performance at Park Center Senior High in 2022, Wastebasket Revue generated community enthusiasm and support to proudly award 23 scholarships of $2,500 each to deserving Osseo Area Schools students. This brings the total to nearly $1.3 million awarded to over 900 recipients since 1968.

The following are the 2022 recipients.

Osseo Senior High

Gabriella Baltes-The John O. Link Scholarship

Jazmyn Christen-The Judy Nelson Memorial Scholarship

Zada Griebenow

Jeremiah Groff

Erin Judd

Emily Kersting

Chloe Lewis-The Osseo Lions Club Scholarship

Aisatou Mane-The Miedema Family Scholarship

Mayra Ramos-Garcia

Maia Toenies-The Jean Bass-Aune Scholarship

Maple Grove Senior High

Julia Barton-The Schindele Family Scholarship

Charlie Chouinard

Cody Kryzer-The Schindele Family Scholarship

Lauren Nelson-The Mathews Family Scholarship

Erin Ruprecht

Sadia Tanzem

Olivia Wallace

Christina Zhu

Park Center Senior High

Felicia Lor

Pa Vang-Anonymous Donor

Ilhaan Dhegadub

Simon Moreno-The Machacek Family Scholarship

Elin Eve Youngquist-The Jean Bass-Aune Scholarship

Sponsors

Wastebasket Revue released the names of the small business sponsors. These include the Osseo Lions Club, Edina Realty Bauermeister Group, The Lookout Bar & Grill, Rapid Marine, MartinMarietta Corporation, Schmitt Music, CorTrust Bank, Thrivent Financial and Justin Cox Photography.

