Wastebasket Revue awarding $50,000 in scholarships

(Submitted photo)

The annual Wastebasket Revue is set to run in April 19 at Park Center Senior High School. The show helps fund scholarships for post-secondary education for students graduating from schools in the Osseo Area School District.

Wastebasket Revue, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, will be awarding $50,000 in scholarships to 20 students graduating from District 279 Osseo Area Schools (279Online, the ACHIEVE program, Maple Grove Senior High, Osseo Area Learning Center, Osseo Secondary Transition Center, Osseo Senior High or Park Center Senior High).

The scholarships are to assist in the financing of their post-secondary education which includes universities, colleges, trade schools, vocational schools and technical schools.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments