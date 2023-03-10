Wastebasket Revue awarding $50,000 in scholarships

The annual Wastebasket Revue is set to run in April 19 at Park Center Senior High School. The show helps fund scholarships for post-secondary education for students graduating from schools in the Osseo Area School District.
Wastebasket Revue, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, will be awarding $50,000 in scholarships to 20 students graduating from District 279 Osseo Area Schools (279Online, the ACHIEVE program, Maple Grove Senior High, Osseo Area Learning Center, Osseo Secondary Transition Center, Osseo Senior High or Park Center Senior High).
The scholarships are to assist in the financing of their post-secondary education which includes universities, colleges, trade schools, vocational schools and technical schools.
Members of Wastebasket Revue include District 279 employees and community members who write skits, make costumes, build sets, sing, dance and perform during their annual variety show. Wastebasket Revue raises dollars annually through their live stage performances each spring.
This year’s show theme is “WBR On Broadway.” Show dates are April 19-23 at Park Center Senior High. The variety show includes fun skits, entertaining dancelines, beautiful singing and amazing band performances. To learn more about Wastebasket Revue and how to get tickets, go to their website: wastebasketrevue.org.
This organization has been raising money and awarding scholarships since its inception in 1967. In that time, the organization has awarded more than $1.4 million for District 279 students. The name Wastebasket Revue was coined in a writing meeting because more ideas for skits and songs were thrown into the wastebasket than were used in that first show.
Wastebasket Revue’s mission, through volunteerism, is to support the lifelong learning of the students graduating from District 279 Osseo Area Schools by awarding scholarships for post-secondary education.
