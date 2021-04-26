Wastebasket Revue, Inc. has announced their 2021 scholarship winners. Although its live annual variety show had to be canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, a video production supporting this year’s campaign will be posted for viewing on YouTube, premiering April 23.
Wastebasket Revue is committed to its mission, which is to support the lifelong learning of the graduating seniors in District 279 Osseo Area Schools by awarding scholarships for post-secondary education, including tech school, trade school and certifications.
The following students from Maple Grove Senior High are scholarship recipients: Elizabeth Altman - The Schindele Family Scholarship, Shaelyse Fehr – EnPointe Scholarship, William Hammann, Jasmine Holt, Sara Nadian - The Schindele Family Scholarship, Laurel Rolfs, and Kaylee Wingness - The Mathews Family Scholarship.
Osseo Senior High scholarship recipients are: Kindness Ativie, Burnices Barlue - The Machacek Family Scholarship, Greta Kitelinger, Nicholas Mertens - The John O. Link Scholarship, and Matia Solomon.
Students from Park Center Senior High receiving scholarships are: Annika Lee, Kaj Tug Emily Lee, and Jonathon Marsyla – The Bill Stender Scholarship.
Wastebasket Revue would also like to thank its patrons, donors and small business sponsors, including: EnPointe Precision Marketing, Edina Realty Bauermeister Group, The Lookout Bar and Grill, Rapid Marine, Tiller Corporation, Osseo Lions Club and Thrivent Financial.
