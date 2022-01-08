Area Cub Scouts view the display of the early site of “downtown” Maple Grove at the history musuem. This site was located south of Territorial Road on Ranchview Lane and intersected by the railroad tracks that run parallel to County Road 81. Farmers brought their produce and livestock to this site. All was loaded onto the train and shipped to Minneapolis.
Rosie Gruidl leads the Cub Scout tour of the main exhibit room.
The Cub Scouts and Rosie Gruidl sit in the country school desks in the school room exhibit.
Before the tour, the Cub Scouts and fathers were ushered into the main room of the Museum. Here, they are viewing some of the exhibits.
Members of the area Cub Scout Troop and Den #684 came to the Maple Grove Museum’s Open House Sunday, Nov. 14. Part of Scouting is learning to be a productive, contributing member of the community. The Cub Scout leaders of Pack 684, Zach McGillis and Dana Stiff, felt that learning about the history of the Maple Grove community would be a good way to develop that characteristic.
Anyone can arrange a tour at the museum. People can contact the Maple Grove Historical Preservation Society at maplegrovemnhistory.org and look for the “contact us” link.
