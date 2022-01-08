Members of the area Cub Scout Troop and Den #684 came to the Maple Grove Museum’s Open House Sunday, Nov. 14. Part of Scouting is learning to be a productive, contributing member of the community. The Cub Scout leaders of Pack 684, Zach McGillis and Dana Stiff, felt that learning about the history of the Maple Grove community would be a good way to develop that characteristic.

Anyone can arrange a tour at the museum. People can contact the Maple Grove Historical Preservation Society at maplegrovemnhistory.org and look for the “contact us” link.

