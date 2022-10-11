For the first time in more than 16 years, Hennepin County will have a new county attorney following the general election Nov. 8.
Following the primary in August, Martha Holton Dimick and Mary Moriarty received the most votes and moved on to the general election.
The incumbent Mike Freeman is not running for reelection. He announced he is stepping down after 24 years as Hennepin County Attorney, his terms running from 1991-1998 and 2006-2022. The county attorney term lasts four years.
Martha Holton Dimick
Biographical information: My name is Martha Holton Dimick. I’m a retired judge and I’m running for Hennepin County Attorney. I served as the first Northside community prosecutor at Hennepin County and worked as the criminal deputy in the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office, where I managed over 60 attorneys and staff. As a longtime north Minneapolis resident, my top priority is redressing the recent increase in crime and restoring public safety for all who live and work here.
Contact information: Info@marthaforhennepin.com
What are three of the most important issues facing Hennepin County, and how would you address them?
Restoring Trust: Victims of crime deserve justice and community members deserve to feel safe. In order to earn their trust and do the job effectively, the county attorney’s office has to work with all of our justice partners, including law enforcement, corrections, probation and our specialty courts. Using my experience in the HCAO and managing an office of prosecutors, I will rebuild trust with our justice partners outside the office and also internally with our attorneys.
Gun violence: I live in North Minneapolis and have seen an unprecedented amount of homicides in recent years. Not only will we swiftly prosecute gun crimes but my office will create a task force to address this issue immediately. We have to work with families and educators in our communities to keep children occupied and safe.
Criminal Justice Reform: We need to focus some of our resources on rehabilitating low-level offenders. With the proper resources, we can get people who need support into treatment and help them re-enter society productively.
What changes would you make to the office, if any?
My focus will be on running an effective office. We have record caseloads and an office with low morale. If we can’t get the core responsibilities of the office fulfilled, we aren’t going to be able to start to work on the changes we want to make. I am the only candidate with experience running an office of prosecutors and will implement the techniques I used to run that office effectively.
Mary Moriarty
Biographical information: B.A. Macalester College; J.D. University of Minnesota Law School; Hennepin County public defender for 31 years (inclusive of the following six); Hennepin County chief public defender for six years; University of Minnesota Law School professor.
Contact information: MaryforHennepin.com; contact@maryforhennepin.com
What are three of the most important issues facing Hennepin County, and how would you address them?
My top priority will always be to keep everyone safe. I will focus our resources on the prosecution of violent crimes, support law enforcement in their efforts to investigate them, expand victim-survivor support in the county attorney’s office, and support our prosecutors as they pursue these cases in a data-driven way to bring outcomes that make our communities safer.
We also need to address the root causes of violence and break these cycles before they repeat. I will use my 31 years of experience in Hennepin County’s criminal legal system to work with other elected officials to build successful community safety and violence prevention strategies.
Finally, I will defend reproductive rights, and address racial disparities in every part of the criminal legal system, including the juvenile and child protection systems, by collecting data, examining each decision point, and working to eliminate disparities through culturally-competent decision making.
I’m proud to have the endorsement of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), Moms Demand Action, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and over 50 state legislators, mayors, city council members, and school board members across Hennepin County.
What changes would you make to the office, if any?
We need to overcome a lack of trust in the office due to a lack of effectiveness in past crime prevention strategies, and racial disparities in our system. Many people in the county do not feel safe, and many have been disproportionately impacted by the system. We need to avoid past mistakes, and I plan to address this by implementing research-backed, data-driven policies that keep everyone safe without exacerbating inequity.
