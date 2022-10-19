The city of Osseo is looking for volunteers. People are asked to come out Saturday, Nov. 5, to help put up the Holiday Lights on Central Avenue.

Volunteers will meet at the Osseo Fire Station at 9 a.m. and go from there. Come on down and help light up the Holidays in beautiful downtown Osseo.

