District organizers are seeking community and staff members to work as volunteers or judges at this year’s Anoka-Hennepin STEM Fair, set for Saturday, Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon, at Champlin Park High School.
The fair, which is the largest in the state, is an opportunity for students at all grade levels to present to the general public the findings on research projects and experimentation they’ve completed. It’s also a great chance for students to engage in authentic science at a high level, while also improving their critical thinking, public speaking and research skills.
Volunteer help is needed for the fair to work. Parents, community members and staff who want to volunteer can help work at the event, or judge the competition — both are needed. Teachers who volunteer to judge can earn up to five continuing education credits or CEUs.
Prospective judges do not need science or math backgrounds, and event organizers provide training for all of the judges. Registration information for volunteers/judges, along with STEM Fair schedule information is available at ahschools.us/stemfair.
For questions, contact Kevin Molohon, coordinator of the district STEM Fair, through a form available at ahschools.us/Page/2692.
