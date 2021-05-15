For one day, a portion of Central Avenue will be lined with vintage wheels from other parts of the world.
The 28th Annual InterMarque Spring Kick-Off Vintage Foreign Car Show is happening Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Osseo.
There will be added safety precautions in place this year to keep vendors and the public safety. This includes increased distance between the cars and hand sanitizer available to everyone.
The people’s choice award will be presented at 1 p.m.
The InterMarque is an association of over 40 vintage foreign car clubs in the upper Midwest. The spring kickoff show is the first event of the season. Visit intermarque.org to learn more.
There will also be a craft show in Boerboom Veterans Park, also from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People coming to look at the cars are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to CROSS Food Shelf.
Complied by Alicia Miller
