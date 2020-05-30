The annual vintage car event hosted by InterMarque will be postponed and turned into a fundraiser this year during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know you are all as disappointed as I am at having to postpone the 2020 Spring Kick Off event in May, but I think we can turn this cancellation into a success,” said Dave Leighninger, event chairperson for InterMarque Vintage Foreign Motorcars of the Upper Midwest. “This is an opportunity to show CROSS Services how thankful we are for their existence.”
In place of the food collection usually happening at events, members and others are asked to make a financial contribution to CROSS, with the InterMarque organization matching all contributions up to $500. Donations should be sent to event treasurer, Dave Lindemann, 24856 Quinlan Ave. N., Scandia, MN 55073, by June 30 to be part of the match.
“Food shelves have always needed contributions, but with millions of people out of work, they need even more now than ever, and cash contributions allow them to meet whatever needs exit,” Leighninger said. Those needs include furniture, clothing, toys, school supplies and housing assistance to people in the area.
CROSS has been serving thousands of individuals and families in Champlin, Corcoran. Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers for over 41 years. For more information, Facebook users are encouraged to see and like CROSS’s Facebook page. Or contact CROSS at CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050.
