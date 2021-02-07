Victory Baptist Church in Maple Grove welcomes new pastor

On Sunday, Jan. 24, Victory Baptist Church of Maple Grove has welcomed Aaron Braaten as its new pastor.
“It was a privilege to have Pastor Dave Grotzke from First Baptist Church in Baxter preach during the installation service,” Braaten said.
Pastor Braaten follows Pastor Larry Maupin who faithfully served as senior pastor at Victory Baptist for 38 years.
Pastor Braaten is originally from the Brainerd Lakes area having graduated from Lake Region Christian School. He is also a graduate of Northland International University. He and his family have served in pastorates in Israel and Hixson, Tennessee.
His ministry emphasizes preaching and teaching the Word of God, edifying the church, and serving the community.
He is joined by his wife Mandy and four children. The Braaten family is excited about their move back to Minnesota and for their new ministry in the Twin Cities.
Victory Baptist Church welcomes the community meet Pastor Braaten and his family. Join them for Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Sunday Morning Worship at 11 a.m. Victory Baptist Church is located at 13560 63rd Avenue North, in Maple Grove.
