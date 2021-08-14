Victorian tea in Hanover

Mary Coons and Bob Miller hosted the annual Miss Hanover Mother/Daughter Victorian Tea on July 28 at their home in Hanover, leading up to the Royalty coronation as part of the Hanover Harvest Festival. Pictured standing, left to right, are: Mary Coons, Daphne Grambart, Olivia Louwagie, Abigail Heuer, Abigail Weinhandl, Samantha Gutknecht and Bob Miller. Front row: Outgoing royalty Miss Hanover Kiley Irwin and Hanover Princess Madelyn Thompson. (Photo courtesy of Jayne Dietz)

