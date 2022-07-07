Those individuals involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash June 23 in Maple Grove have been identified. A 2-year-old boy , one victim had non-life threatening injuries and one victim was uninjured. Police are investigating if the child was properly restrained in a car seat.
According to Maple Grove Police, just before 5:30 p.m. June 30, they were sent to the crash scene on the 16000 block of County Road 81. Once on the scene, officers found a two-vehicle crash.
Two-year-old Razak Kalon was declared deceased at Maple Grove Hospital, police said. He was a passenger in a four-door passenger vehicle driven by his mother, who had non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a full-size van, was uninjured.
According to Maple Grove Police Cmdr. Adam Lindquist, the preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the vehicle Kalon was in was traveling westbound on County Road 81 when she attempted to make a left turn against oncoming traffic. The van was traveling eastbound on County Road 81 when the crash occurred.
tPolice are also investigating if the child was properly restrained in the car seat at the time of the crash. This is based on witness statements, evidence collected and information from the medical examiner’s office, according to police.
