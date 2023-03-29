The Hennepin County Medical Examiner recently released the identification of the victim who was allegedly murdered by Jeremiah Quan Turner in Medina on Dec. 29. Turner was arrested in Medina on two charges of second-degree murder.
One of the charges of murder is with intent and no premeditation. The other charge of murder is without intent while committing a felony.
Turner could face up to 80 years in jail for both charges if convicted.
The Medical Examiner recently released that the victim was 27-year-old Jasmine Marie Nelson (also known as Jasmine Marie Moore).
According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 29, Medina Police were dispatched to a residence in Medina at 12:26 a.m. The police found the victim, Nelson, unconscious and not breathing.
Police attempted living saving measures, but the victim died in the hospital. According to the criminal complaint, police obtained a search warrant for the house and found blood in many different rooms of the house and on a household item.
Nelson’s two children were at the residence at the time, and police spoke to the older child. The witness (the older child), stated that Nelson and Turner arrived home that day and Nelson was injured and bleeding.
According to the complaint, the witness said that Turner hit Nelson with a household item. The witness said Turner told paramedics that Nelson got into a car accident. According to the witness, Nelson was at the house the entire time.
Turner had a hearing Jan. 30. On March 1, probable cause was found and a psychological evaluation was ordered. Turner is currently still in jail with bail set at $1 million. He is awaiting a hearing on April 11.
