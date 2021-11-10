VFW presents support plaque to Maple Grove Hy-Vee

The Maple Grove-Osseo VFW Post recently presented the Maple Grove Hy-Vee store with a plaque for the store’s ongoing support of veterans during Poppy Days and Flag Day. Pictured, left to right, are VFW members James Swensied, Franklin Ruzicka, Myron Nerdahl, Darrell Hanson, Hy-Vee Store Director Jake Dimmitt, and VFW members Dennis Schmitz and Robert Dorcy.

