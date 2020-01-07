Longtime Albertville City Councilor John Vetsch has announced his intentions to resign from his seat, after abruptly leaving the council meeting Monday, Jan. 6.
Vetsch left the meeting after casting the lone vote opposing approval of the Heuring Meadows Commons townhouse/apartment project. The city’s Planning Commission had voted 4-1 to deny a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning request for the project. Concerns raised at a December Planning Commission public hearing included issues related to traffic, crowded schools and commercial land availability.
Developers seek to change the site from commercial zone to Planned Unit Development for higher density residential.
Proposed at the 11.5-acre site are 159 apartments, 26 townhomes and a childcare center.
Planning Commissions are advisory only, votes are not binding, and city councils are not required to be in consensus or approve Planning Commission votes. Vetsch has long expressed his opposition to rezoning the property, instead wishing to preserve as much commercially-zoned property as possible.
The City Council must formally accept Vetsch’s resignation before taking steps to fill his seat, which expires Dec. 31, 2020. Vetsch has served off and on the council since the early 1990s.
Crow River News will continue to follow developments related to Vetsch’s resignation
