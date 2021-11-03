The Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group and the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion will be hosting a Veterans Day event Thursday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m.
The event will be at Central Park of Maple Grove, 12000 Central Park Way.
If the weather is bad, the event will be inside of the park pavilion building.
This is a free event that community is invited to.
