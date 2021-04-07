The city of Dayton is looking for vendors to be a part of the 2021 Dayton Farmer’s Market.
This year’s markets will be Mondays, from July 12 to Aug. 16, in Cloquet Overlook Park.
Anyone interested in participating should call 763-710-1268 or email activitycenter@cityofdaytonmn.com for more information.
