The city of Dayton is looking for vendors to be a part of the 2021 Dayton Farmer’s Market.

This year’s markets will be Mondays, from July 12 to Aug. 16, in Cloquet Overlook Park.

Anyone interested in participating should call 763-710-1268 or email activitycenter@cityofdaytonmn.com for more information.

