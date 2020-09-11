Velsch join team at CROSS

Karen Velsch

Karen Velsch, former intern at CROSS, has been named the Office/Family Advocate Manager for the organization. Her responsibilities include providing family advocacy in areas of financial requests and incorporating new clients.

“Having interned at CROSS a few years ago prepared me for today, coming on as a staff member,” Velsch said. “CROSS is an important organization to me because I’ve seen (first-hand) people’s lives improved.

“I am helping contribute to CROSS’s mission by offering peace and hope in the hearts of others, with sound advice,” she continued. “Family advocacy is essential, especially during COVID. This is such a strange time in our lives to experience a pandemic. Being there for others and offering a helping hand to those seeking help is so important for our society to thrive.”

Velsch, a native of Brooklyn Park, has a background in human resources, marketing and management. She is a graduate of Bethel University and also took courses at St. Cloud State University, North Hennepin Community College and Hennepin Technical College. Her intern experience at CROSS was in family advocacy.

“We are so pleased to have Karen return to CROSS to help when we know there are so many people who are looking for assistance right now,” said CROSS Executive Director Elizabeth Brown. “Karen knows our mission and goals and has been able to start right in.” CROSS has been addressing hunger, housing instability and children’s needs in Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers with special outreach programs in Brooklyn Park and St. Michael. For more information or to donated, see CROSS’s Facebook page, or contact CROSS at CROSSservices.org or call     763-425-1050.

