This Valentine’s Day residents at Benedictine Living Community Osseo (Steeple Pointe) celebrated in a special way, with their own pet adoption celebration.
Residents came to the dinning room where they were greeted with well over 70 stuffed animals, big and small for them to chose from. The residents were able to select their very own stuffed animal to take home with them, as well as receiving a collar, a name tag and an adoption certificate.
All the stuffed animals were donated by generous members of the Osseo community, and friends and family of associates. Some animals even came from Wisconsin, from children who wanted to give an animal to someone else’s grandma or grandpa.
“When I put out the call that we were in need of stuffed animals for this event I just hoped we would get enough for ever resident. I was blown away by how many people reached out wanting to be a part of this special day,”said Nicole Ulrich, Marketing Director. “We ended up with more stuffed animals than I could have ever imagined, we are truly thankful for everyone who made this day happen. The joy and excitement it brought to the residents was truly magical and a day I will always remember.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.