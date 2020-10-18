Uptown Curl opens in Maple Grove

Main Street in Maple Grove has a new business. Uptown Curl had a grand opening event on Oct. 7. This is the company’s fourth location. They specialize solely in curly hair cutting, coloring and styling. In addition, they only use “curly girl safe,” water soluble products. Owners and stylists celebrate the opening of the new location in Maple Grove. Uptown Curl is located at 7884 Main Street.

