Uptown Curl opens in Maple Grove

Main Street in Maple Grove has a new business. Uptown Curl had a grand opening event on Oct. 7. This is the company’s fourth location. They specialize solely in curly hair cutting, coloring and styling. In addition, they only use “curly girl safe,” water soluble products. Owners and stylists celebrate the opening of the new location in Maple Grove. Uptown Curl is located at 7884 Main Street.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Updated: State Patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 169 North-Highway 10 interchange
- Appeals court rules against Anoka-Hennepin in transgender discrimination suit
- Light rail update presented to the Hopkins City Council
- New ownership aims to recapture glory at Bloomington’s DoubleTree
- Eagan man dies in Eden Prairie crash
- Morrison County COVID-19 Positive Case Tracker
- New Apple Valley Menards store opens doors
- A plea to the community from area school superintendents
- Seven running for Apple Valley City Council
- NEAR Food Shelf near ‘critical shortage’ of volunteers
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trump has shown he doesn’t value life (2)
- Biden will chart perilous course (2)
- Pamela J. Witte (1)
- 7th District race may have statewide, national impact (1)
- Disc golf course plan in Little Falls moves forward (1)
- School tax request is way too high (1)
- Criticism of Trump based on falsehood (1)
- Trump’s words don’t match the truth (1)
- Biden, Harris offer hope for our country (1)
- Trump has kept his promises (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.