Upsher-Smith Laboratories, located in Maple Grove, announced that two of its employees have received top honors from Cardinal Health for their outstanding service and performance for the previous year.

Brad Leonard, Associate Vice President of National Accounts was awarded Generics Trade Representative of the Year and Amy Dearborn, Senior Manager of Customer Relations & Order Management, was awarded Generics Customer Service Representative of the Year.

Additionally, Upsher-Smith’s Brand and Generics teams were recognized as “High Performers for 2020”, marking more than 20 consecutive years of winning Cardinal service awards. The Cardinal Health Supply Chain Excellence Awards ceremony took place virtually on Oct. 7.

Leonard, winner of the Generics Trade Representative of the Year Award, was chosen because of his willingness and success at developing strong relationships across multiple teams within Cardinal Health and for possessing quality traits that make an exceptional trade representative.

Dearborn, winner of the Generics Customer Service Representative of the Year Award, was chosen because she embodies all the traits of a great trade partner including timeliness, efficiency and the pursuit of outside-the-box solutions when needed.

Cardinal Health is a distributor of Upsher-Smith’s generic and brand medications and they keep a performance “scorecard” on each of their supplier.

