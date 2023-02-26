Upsher-Smith Laboratories, a Midwest-based pharmaceutical company focused on specialty brands and generics, announced the opening of its new, 270,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art greenfield manufacturing facility. The Maple Grove facility offers fully up-to-date packaging and serialization capabilities and supports contract manufacturing for third parties.

Upsher-Smith will draw upon its long-standing, award-winning relationships with distributors and demonstrated track record in several key areas such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliance and inspection history, Environmental Health and Safety performance, and superior customer service.

