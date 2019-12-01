Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC recently attended the 48th Annual Meeting of the Child Neurology Society (CNS) in Charlotte, NC.

Meeting attendees were encouraged to visit booth #414 to learn more about Vigadrone (vigabatrin) for Oral Solution, 500 mg a fully substitutable, AA-rated generic version of Sabril (vigabatrin) powder for oral solution. Representatives were also on hand to discuss Upsher-Smith’s Access Pathways Program, a program designed to reduce the barriers associated with prescribing vigabatrin by providing brand-quality support to physicians, patients, and caregivers.

Vigadrone is indicated for the treatment of: Infantile spasms, and refractory complex partial seizures.

“At this year’s Child Neurology Society meeting, we looked forward to discussing with healthcare professionals how Upsher-Smith’s Access Pathways Program can help overcome the obstacles of prescribing vigabatrin,” said Rusty Field, President and CEO of Upsher-Smith. “Since treating infantile spasms requires early intervention, our priority is to ensure that physicians are able to start their patients on Vigadrone as quickly as possible.”

Access Pathways® is fully committed to providing the support patients and caregivers need, regardless of when they need it. The program includes: Benefit verification, prior authorization support, cash option is available if the patient is not covered or uninsured, co-pay assistance for eligible patients, and after-hours care and weekend support.

To learn more about Access Pathways, visit vigadrone.com.

