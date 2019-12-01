Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC recently attended the 48th Annual Meeting of the Child Neurology Society (CNS) in Charlotte, NC.
Meeting attendees were encouraged to visit booth #414 to learn more about Vigadrone (vigabatrin) for Oral Solution, 500 mg a fully substitutable, AA-rated generic version of Sabril (vigabatrin) powder for oral solution. Representatives were also on hand to discuss Upsher-Smith’s Access Pathways Program, a program designed to reduce the barriers associated with prescribing vigabatrin by providing brand-quality support to physicians, patients, and caregivers.
Vigadrone is indicated for the treatment of: Infantile spasms, and refractory complex partial seizures.
“At this year’s Child Neurology Society meeting, we looked forward to discussing with healthcare professionals how Upsher-Smith’s Access Pathways Program can help overcome the obstacles of prescribing vigabatrin,” said Rusty Field, President and CEO of Upsher-Smith. “Since treating infantile spasms requires early intervention, our priority is to ensure that physicians are able to start their patients on Vigadrone as quickly as possible.”
Access Pathways® is fully committed to providing the support patients and caregivers need, regardless of when they need it. The program includes: Benefit verification, prior authorization support, cash option is available if the patient is not covered or uninsured, co-pay assistance for eligible patients, and after-hours care and weekend support.
To learn more about Access Pathways, visit vigadrone.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.