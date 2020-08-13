We are excited that the Crow River Senior Center is open by reservation!
All activities will be by reservation only as we are limited in the number of people at one time. For the full detail of our opening please visit our website atcrowriverseniorcenter.com or pick up a newsletter inside the St. Michael City Center.
Please feel free to call if you have any questions. We are looking forward to seeing you all again soon.
We have time designated for discussion and socializing and for groups such as the history, stitch, painters, book club, writers’ groups and more. Please give us a call to reserve your spot.
Sign up for Parking Lot Bingo Every Thursday in August at 9:30 a.m. Please call 763-497-8900 to make your reservation.
Pen Pal program is in the works. If you are interested in joining our pen pal program with the Crow River Senior Center, please contact Vonnie 763-497-8900.
Would you be interested in joining us for a picnic? Please call the senior center and leave your name and phone number if you would be interested. Limit would be 25 people at one time outdoors, the date in August is to be determined.
Meals on Wheels are still being delivered to our seniors. If you or someone you know needs a fresh meal please, call 763-497-8900 to get signed up for the Meals-on-Wheels program. Leave a message and your call will be returned promptly. Meals are delivered by our dedicated volunteers Tuesday through Friday covering the Albertville, Hanover and St. Michael area.
If you are having financial hardship during this difficult time please contact me to discuss, we are here to help. You can also e-mail me at vwaters@crowriverseniorcenter.com
Senior “Power of Produce” program is currently in full swing with the support of Family Youth Community Connections (FYCC) and Wright County Area United Way. Seniors 60 and over can get free fresh vegetables and/or fresh fruit from this program.
Please call Sandy or Paula at FYCC 763-496-6280 to sign up for this wonderful program. They will give you the full details when you call to sign up. You can also visit them at the Albertville Farmers Market on Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Virtual exercise class for seniors: If you are looking for a free virtual exercise class for seniors, please contact the SilverSneakers instructor, Lori Schoenborn, at theschoenborns@charter.net to be included in our ongoing class Monday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. You will need an electronic device with a camera and a microphone, i.e. cell phone, computer, laptop, or iPad.
Services that we offer with the great partnership of the non-profit Senior Community Services are Caregiver Support and The HOME Program available for our surrounding community members.
Caregivers may find this time extra challenging to cope with all of the limitations we currently are faced with. There is help available through our senior center. Contact Becky Allard, LSW from Senior Community Services, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org Becky can set up a regular check-in call to help focus on you, the caregiver and your feelings during these challenging times that we are all dealing with. If you would like to connect with other caregivers like yourself, please contact Becky. She has the opportunity to set up virtual support groups if enough people are interested.
Another great program available at our center through Senior Community Services is the HOME program. The program has resumed for in-home service.
If you are not signed up please call 763-416-7969 or find our online application on our website at www.crowriverseniorcenter.com listed on the front page right-hand column or go to https://seniorcommunity.org/services/home-chores/#home-app-form
Volunteers are also available should you find yourself getting low on essential supplies and do not want to expose yourself by going shopping yourself. They are also checking in with folks to see how they are doing in general. Please contact Joe, the Wright County HOME Program Coordinator, at 763-416-7969 or e-mail hometeam@seniorcommunity.org with your questions.
We are also announcing a new addition to the HOME Program. We are now offering Basic Tech Support!
Telephone support services and In-Home support services are now available. Call 763-416-7969 during regular office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Full detail is in our newsletter and on our website.
If you need a mask, please contact the Senior Center and we will plan to get one to you.
We are here for you with resources that may help get everyone through this challenging time. We hope that you will make a reservation to come in and see us soon. Stay strong and please know that we are here for you. Visit our website for updates at www.crowriverseniorcenter.com
Vonnie Waters is the director of the Crow River Senior Center and can be reached at 763-497-8900.
