Last Friday, Dec. 11, two youth fell through the ice on a pond in Maple Grove. Now, the Maple Grove Fire Department and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office are urging people to stay off the ice.
Even though temperatures are getting colder, the ice in Maple Grove and around the Twin Cities is still thin.
According to the Maple Grove Fire Department, after the two youths fell into the pond, one of them was able to get out of the water and call 911.
“HCSO deputies, Maple Grove police officers, and Maple Grove Fire responded to the scene,” the fire department said. “Outstanding effort by the crew of Engine 31 meant that cold-water rescue suits were on and firefighters were ready to head into the water. Great teamwork by law enforcement and MGFD to go into the pond and assist the individual out of the water.”
Medics transported the victim to Hennepin County Medical Center for possible hypothermia.
This was the second weekend in a row someone fell through the ice in Maple Grove and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol assisted.
Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is warning people to stay off the lakes and ponds this weekend. The temperatures are too warm, the ice is too thin and the safety risks are too high for citizens and first responders, according to the Sheriff.
“I know we all have cabin fever in part because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the ice is unsafe,” Sheriff Hutchinson said. “The high temperatures today and Sunday will be right around freezing, but the lakes and ponds opened up earlier this week with the unseasonably warm weather. The ice is simply not thick enough or sturdy enough to support anyone.”
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol and the Department of Natural Resources recommend a minimum of 4 inches of ice before it is safe for people.
The Maple Grove Fire Department was happy to report successful efforts in this case, but that doesn’t change the fact that current ice conditions are dangerous. In some places thin ice is a deadly trap waiting for an unsuspecting victim. Take precautions and don’t become a victim.
