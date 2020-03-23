Osseo Senior High students Lindy Oujiri and Jordan Vylasek were selected to take part in the 23rd Annual National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition. Oujiri was selected for her work, “Flower Bottle,” and Vylasek was selected for his work titled “Chattered Vase.”

The National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition is the premier juried ceramic competition for kindergarten through grade 12 students in the United States. Designed to highlight the best K-12 ceramic work in the country, the exhibition is held in conjunction with the annual conference of The National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA). This event attracts professionals from universities, colleges, museums, art galleries and the ceramic arts world to view exhibitions, demonstrations, seminars and other ceramic events.

