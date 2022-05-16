Two Maple Grove staff honored with Patriot Award

Maple Grove High School's Lisa Sjogren, a coordinator of instructional support, and Kim Haugo, a library media specialist, were celebrated as recipients of the Patriot Award. They were nominated by Taylor Councilman, an educational support professional.
The Patriot Award is given to individual supervisors and managers of an employee serving in the National Guard or Reserve to honor the support provided directly to the nominating service member or their family. Out of Councilman’s company of about 480 people, Sjogren and Haugo were two of the three Patriot Award recipients.
Councilman nominated Sjogren and Haugo for their dedication to their jobs and the support and encouragement they provide her, even when she is away at basic training or in the middle of her college finals. According to Councilman, both Sjogren and Haugo have made the transition from deployment life to civilian work much easier, and she wanted to thank them with this award.
“While I am away on leave, Lisa always checks up on me and keeps me in the loop with work. Every day that a problem comes up, I can always count on Kim to help me to a solution. Kim loves to ask questions about the military life that most people don’t care enough to hear,” Councilman said.
