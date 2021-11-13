Chosen from a statewide pool of applicants, Nicole Laudont and Joel Liestman residents of Maple Grove, have been accepted into the eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking leadership training, which starts this fall.
Participants include adults with disabilities and parents raising children with developmental disabilities. Laudont has a 3-year-old son with autism who is lacking some gross and fine motor skills, communication skills and emotional regulation. He struggles to make friends when he lacks the skills of those is his age. Few places in the community offer a quiet space where he could interact with others. When planning for an educational setting with few restrictions but allowing some supports, Laudont is finding many barriers to school inclusion. She is seeking Hennepin County waiver supports and finds that social services provide little help.
Liestman’s 10-year-old son has the genetic condition William’s syndrome and has some developmental disabilities and cognitive impairments. He is sensitive to loud noises and has some socialization issues. Liestman describes his son as “incredibly kind and curious about the world … his natural empathy is admirable ...” In his Individualized Educational Program (IEP) he is pulled out of the classroom 50% of the time to focus on reading and math.
Liestman is concerned about waiver issues, school and social inclusion, and, as an only child issue, planning for the next step when he and his wife are gone.
Partners in Policymaking was created by the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “The goal is to develop leaders statewide to partner with school systems, medical and business communities so all individuals with disabilities are supported as they become self-confident, independent and contributing citizens across the state,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, Executive Director of the Governor’s Council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.