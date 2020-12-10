The first-ever city of Dayton Drive-Thru Tree Lighting and Coat Drive was a success on Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. More than 3,000 lights illuminated the Dayton Activity Center.  

There were nearly 50 families that drove up to the center to pick up Holiday Cheer Bags, donate a coat, and mail a letter to Santa in the Magical Mailbox.  

Dayton Police Chief Paul Enga was onsite collecting new and gently-used coats for the Salvation Army.  The donation box was overflowing by the end of the evening.

One of the newest businesses in Dayton, Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee, was also present selling hot chocolate, spiced cider, and assorted coffee beverages.

