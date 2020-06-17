All Hy-Vee locations in the Twin Cities will host a donation campaign and “Stuff-A-Truck” event to help provide essential supplies to local nonprofit organizations amid the area’s recent unrest. The effort is part of Hy-Vee’s company-wide commitment to supporting racial unity and equality.
Now through Sunday, June 21, Hy-Vee customers can donate any dollar amount at the register during checkout. Proceeds from the donation campaign as well as a supply commitment from Hy-Vee will be used to purchase grocery and other items that will go toward filling at least 11 semi-trucks. The supplies will then be donated to Hallie Q. Brown Community Center and its coalition partners to benefit residents in need throughout the Minneapolis and St. Paul community.
As an extension of the donation campaign, all 11 Hy-Vee grocery store locations in the Twin Cities will host a “Stuff-A-Truck” event Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21. During the event, customers can purchase bags to donate for $5 or $10 to add to the trucks. Each bag will be pre-filled with essential items.
Additional truckloads of supplies will be donated by some of Hy-Vee’s supplier partners including, Bertolli Olive Oil, Blue Bunny, Campbell’s, Chobani, Coca-Cola, Energizer, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, General Mills, Hormel Foods, Kellogg’s, Kimberly-Clark, McCormick & Company, Nestle, PepsiCo, SC Johnson, Smithfield Foods, Tyson Foods and Unilever.
“By working with our customers and suppliers toward one common goal, we can make real progress in creating change within our communities,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are committed to promoting racial unity and equality for all – one way we can help do that is by taking care of areas that are currently food deserts so no one ever has to think about going hungry.”
All donations will be delivered to Hallie Q. Brown Community Center Monday, June 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.