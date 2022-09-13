Fall is right around the corner. It’s time to run in the Twin Cities Largest Corn Maze with Minnesota United. There is free admission to the marketplace with 10 to 12 food trucks, live music, magic shows, yard games and more.

Explore the carnival and only pay for what you choose to do: inflatables, gunny sack slide, petting zoo, corn kernel dunk tank, hayride, face painting, caricatures, barrel train tractor, pumpkin slinger, pony rides and more.

