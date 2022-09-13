Fall is right around the corner. It’s time to run in the Twin Cities Largest Corn Maze with Minnesota United. There is free admission to the marketplace with 10 to 12 food trucks, live music, magic shows, yard games and more.
Explore the carnival and only pay for what you choose to do: inflatables, gunny sack slide, petting zoo, corn kernel dunk tank, hayride, face painting, caricatures, barrel train tractor, pumpkin slinger, pony rides and more.
Purchase a ticket to enter the Activity Area where people can run the Corn Maze featuring Minnesota United with 15 MNUFC themed signs to find, along with a kids word search for kids under 12. Find all 15 signs and enter a weekly drawing for a $100 Visa gift card. Explore the mini corn maze for kids, play in the giant straw bale maze, swim in the huge corn pit with 6,000 bushels of shelled corn, go on a hayride, ride pedal trucks, and more. A portion of each ticket will be donated to Children’s Cancer Research Foundation.
The event is outdoors and in large tents and will be held rain or shine. Masks are not required, but visitors are asked to follow CDC physical distancing and hand washing guidelines. Leashed dogs are welcome on the festival grounds.
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday, Sept. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21, located at 8001 109th Avenue N., Brooklyn Park.
Admission to the marketplace and carnival area is free, but a ticket is required to access the Activity Area. Activity Area tickets can be purchased for $12 online or on-site with cash. Kids under 36” are free.
