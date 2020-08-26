Nate Truesdell is running for re-election to the Ward 3 seat of the Champlin City Council.  

“Serving the residents of Ward 3 in Champlin these last four years as their City Council representative has been a great honor,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet so many neighbors over the years, and thoroughly enjoy representing them at the Council level. Champlin means so much to my family and me, and I would genuinely appreciate the opportunity to continue giving back to the community we proudly call home.  With that, I have enthusiastically re-filed for office!”

His focus will continue to be keeping Champlin a safe community where people are proud of their city and want to raise their families, as his wife and him have felt for the last 18 years. While Champlin is a vibrant community, with age comes repairs. “My colleagues on the Council and I are aggressively focusing on maintenance and repairing roads,” he said. “We have spent countless hours on the riverfront redevelopment and are right at the point we need to be.”

Residents may reach out to him with questions or concerns. More information is available at natetruesdell.com or visit his Facebook page.

