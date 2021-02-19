Starting Monday, Feb. 22, motorists may see crews working on the shoulders of Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Rogers to remove trees and brush. This work is to prepare the area for noise wall construction and road work that starts this spring.
MnDOT is committed to the recommended tree removal guidelines the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has set to minimize potential impacts to northern long-eared bat habitat, which is listed as a threatened species in Minnesota. The recommended timing for tree removal is between Nov. 1 and March 31 to avoid bat pup rearing season, the time of year bats are raising their young. MnDOT is adhering to these timing guidelines to:
• Conserve Minnesota’s bat and bird diversity
• Follow the regulations to protect the species under the Endangered Species Act
• Reduce the spread of invasive weeds and tree pests
Trees that are removed are not mature and will be recycled and used for mulch and erosion control throughout the project area. All planned tree and brush removal is occurring on MnDOT’s property.
Learn more about MnDOT’s tree clearing timing requirement.
Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
MnDOT is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2021.
For more information, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project webpage. If people have any questions about the project, contact the project team at 651-456-8205 or info@i94-mg-clearwater.com.
