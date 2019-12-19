The Rotary Club of Maple Grove and the city of Maple Grove dedicated the lighting of 28 trees around the Central Park of Maple Grove’s Ice Skating Loop during a special Skate with Santa Event held Saturday, Dec. 14th.

The trees were decorated with lights through the efforts of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove.

Speakers at the event included Doug Baines of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove, Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson, and Maple Grove Parks Board Chairman Bill Lewis.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186

