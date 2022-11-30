Tree light, Santa coming to Albertville

(Submitted photo)

The city of Albertville is presenting the Eighth Annual Christmas in the Park Sunday, Dec. 4. There will be a tree lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus, caroling and horse-drawn wagon rides.

The city of Albertville will be the site for an annual holiday event.

The Albertville Lions Club is hosting the Eighth Annual Christmas in the Park Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Central Park, 5801 Lander Ave. NE.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments