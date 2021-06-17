Starting Monday, June 14, traffic movement at the intersection of O’Day Avenue and Highway 241 in St. Michael will transition to a roundabout. Construction of the roundabout is still ongoing but the intersection will be signed and striped to show traffic direction as a roundabout and no longer a standard intersection. This traffic configuration will be in place as construction continues and the roundabout is anticipated to be complete later this fall.

MNDOT is making improvements to a 39-mile stretch of I-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater that includes more travel lanes, bridge replacements, new bridges, improved drainage and the resurfacing of deteriorating pavement. Additionally, a new interchange is being constructed on I-94 near the city of Dayton. The improvements will reduce congestion, improve safety, improve freight movement, enhance economic vitality and provide a smoother ride for users of I-94. The project began in 2019 and is expected to be complete by 2022.

