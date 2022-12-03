On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Hamel VFW Post 5903 is hosting a “Toys For Tots Day” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there from noon to 3 p.m. Bring the children by and visit.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments