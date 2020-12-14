Students at Basswood Elementary School in Maple Grove are getting into the holiday spirit. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Basswood families and other members of the community contributed to a toy drive through a curbside drop-off process. Principal Steven Schwartz said that in many cases, students used their own money for the donated gifts. In all, 539 pounds of toys and 1,773 pounds of food was donated. (Photos courtesy of Basswood Elementary)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments