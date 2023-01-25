The Champlin Area Triad, a partnership of community, law enforcement and seniors, is hosting a town hall meeting concerning senior issues.

This event will take place at the Mississippi Crossings Event Center, 307 E. River Parkway in Champlin, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

