Town Green hosts Maple Grove Ambassador coronation

The 2021 Maple Grove Ambassador Candidates will share their show-stopping candidate journey as the Maple Grove Ambassador Program presents Showtime Maple Grove.
The community is invited to honor outgoing Ambassadors Grace Mayer and Ella Moroz as they celebrate their accomplishments representing Maple Grove at many volunteer activities, galas, fundraisers, festivals and VIP events. They will crown their successors on Friday, July 16, 6 p.m. at the Maple Grove Town Green. Note that this is a new location and time. Dancin on Broadway provides entertainment with that Broadway flair.
Following the coronation is the Gala in the Grove at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion in Osseo.
Visit maplegroveambassadors.com for all details and updated information. All can be enjoyed by the whole family. It is an evening full of fun, music and excitement.
