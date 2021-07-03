Town Green hosts Maple Grove Ambassador coronation

The 2021 Maple Grove Ambassador Candidates are ready for the upcoming coronation event on Friday, July 16, at 6 p.m. at the Maple Grove Town Green. The candidates pictured in the front row are: Tabi Fiedler, Emily Kersting, Taylor Jacobson, and Rachel Liou. Back row: Janelle Guse, Colbi Carlson, Gabby Bodin, Ashley Peterson, Ruby Engel, and Mackenzie Becker. Not pictured is Taylor McGowan. (Photo courtesy of Rich Moll Photography)

The 2021 Maple Grove Ambassador Candidates will share their show-stopping candidate journey as the Maple Grove Ambassador Program presents Showtime Maple Grove.

The community is invited to honor outgoing Ambassadors Grace Mayer and Ella Moroz as they celebrate their accomplishments representing Maple Grove at many volunteer activities, galas, fundraisers, festivals and VIP events. They will crown their successors on Friday, July 16, 6 p.m. at the Maple Grove Town Green. Note that this is a new location and time. Dancin on Broadway provides entertainment with that Broadway flair.

Following the coronation is the Gala in the Grove at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion in Osseo.

Visit maplegroveambassadors.com for all details and updated information. All can be enjoyed by the whole family. It is an evening full of fun, music and excitement.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments