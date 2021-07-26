Touch-a-Truck event happening in St. Michael July 27

Is there a fan of big trucks in the family? The Touch-a-Truck vehicle fair event is for you.
This free event will be Tuesday, July 27, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Michael City Hall, 11800 Town Center Drive.
There will be a vehicle fair from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Crafts and storytime will follow from 10 to 11 a.m.
This event is brought forth by FYCC, in partnership with the Friends of the St. Michael Library.
Anyone with questions, can call FYCC at 763-496-6820 or visit myfycc.com
