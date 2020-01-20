Tops of the month in Rogers

Rogers Middle School has named its December students of the month. They include front row, left to right, Trent Welle, Asher Fredman, Claire Utes and Madeline Neinast. Middle row: Henry Amundson, Paul Plude and Eva Paskewich. Back row: Grace Kanning, Easton Colby, Hailey Dane and Abby Hone. Not Pictured: Tobyn Winspear.

