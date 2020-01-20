Rogers Middle School has named its December students of the month. They include front row, left to right, Trent Welle, Asher Fredman, Claire Utes and Madeline Neinast. Middle row: Henry Amundson, Paul Plude and Eva Paskewich. Back row: Grace Kanning, Easton Colby, Hailey Dane and Abby Hone. Not Pictured: Tobyn Winspear.
Tops of the month in Rogers
