Tops of the month for Rogers students

Rogers Middle School has named its January students of the month. They include front row, left to right, Dylan Cruz Blanco, Koen Hochstaetter, Mylie Schultz and Chloe Luftman. Middle row: Samantha Peterson, Tyler Brown, Myleigh Pugh and Kaden Pham. Back row: Nora Hochstaetter, Andrew DeVries, Luella Amundson and Lillian Mohr.

