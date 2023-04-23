TopLine members, employees give back to local communities during FoodShareMonth

(Submitted photo)

TopLine Financial Credit Union’s Food Drive held during the month of March for the MN FoodShare March Campaign benefited two local non-profits, Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP) and Keystone Community Services.

TopLine Financial Credit Union’s Food Drive held during the month of March for the MN FoodShare March Campaign benefited two local non-profits, Community Emergency Assistance Programs (CEAP) and Keystone Community Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated non-perishable food items of canned vegetables, soups, rice, and dry pasta to help fight hunger in our local communities.

Employees were able to participate by donating non-perishable food items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from our Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return we delivered to our charitable partners.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments