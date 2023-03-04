TopLine members, employees donate winter gear to community

TopLine Finanical Credit Union was able to donate over 530 winter gear items and almost $1,850 in cash to assist local individuals and families during its winter gear drive in January.

Maple Grove-headquartered TopLine Financial Credit Union’s second annual Winter Gear Drive held during the month of January benefited local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Keystone Community Services, MORE Community Services and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services.

TopLine members and employees generously donated winter gear items of youth and adult size jackets, boots, gloves, hats, scarves, socks and more to help bring warmth to those in need in our local communities.

