Twin Cities member-owned cooperative TopLine Financial Credit Union’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications has been named one of Twin Cities Business 2022 Notable Leaders in Marketing. A complete list of those selected is available online at Twin Cities Business.

As TopLine Financial Credit Union’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Vicki Roscoe Erickson is responsible for overseeing all aspects of marketing and communications, including member experience, brand awareness and stewardship, internal and external communications, omnichannel integrated advertising, public relations, financial education and community initiatives. She aims to fulfill TopLine’s mission to educate consumers on the credit union difference, the importance of financial independence and wise money management.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments