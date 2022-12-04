Twin Cities member-owned cooperative TopLine Financial Credit Union’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications has been named one of Twin Cities Business 2022 Notable Leaders in Marketing. A complete list of those selected is available online at Twin Cities Business.
As TopLine Financial Credit Union’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Vicki Roscoe Erickson is responsible for overseeing all aspects of marketing and communications, including member experience, brand awareness and stewardship, internal and external communications, omnichannel integrated advertising, public relations, financial education and community initiatives. She aims to fulfill TopLine’s mission to educate consumers on the credit union difference, the importance of financial independence and wise money management.
Erickson also the president of the TopLine Credit Union Foundation, which provides financial education and counseling for members of all ages, awards scholarships, contributes to charitable organizations, and sponsors other community give-back efforts. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded nearly $107,500 in scholarships.
“I’m honored to be recognized as a Twin Cities Business 2022 Notable Leader in the field of Marketing,” said Erickson. “I work with an amazing family at TopLine, and enjoy their passion in discovering exciting new ways to care, connect and contribute in helping our members financially succeed and communities thrive.”
Twin Cities Business is Minnesota’s leading provider of business news, insight, and analysis through daily online news stories, e-newsletters, a monthly print magazine and live events.
