TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative, announces the retirement of Tom Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective May 2023.
TopLine’s Board of Directors partnered with a leadership succession firm to help guide them through the CEO selection process. Based on this process, the Board has named current Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance, Mick Olson, to succeed Tom as TopLine’s President and Chief Executive Officer upon his retirement.
As a part of the transition plan, Olson is serving as TopLine’s Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President.
Smith joined TopLine Financial Credit Union as Chief Lending Officer in May 2008 and was selected as President and CEO in January 2014. During his tenure, the credit union has grown from $340 million in assets and 40,100 members to $735 million in assets and serving 49,000 members.
He serves as a director on several boards including the Minnesota Credit Union Network Board, the Servion Group, United Financials Capital and North Hennepin Community College Foundation.
“It’s been a privilege and honor to have had the opportunity to lead this great organization since January of 2014,” said Smith. “I’ve had this amazing opportunity working alongside my TopLine family delivering on the credit union purpose every day with passion to make a make a positive difference in our members’ lives and our communities. TopLine’s future is very bright under my successor, Mick Olson. He joined the TopLine family in 2006 and has been key in developing TopLine’s strategic direction and achieving strong performance, and will continue to move TopLine forward.”
“I would like to thank Tom for his 14 years of dedication to TopLine and the industry,” said Paul Jacobsen, TopLine Financial Credit Union Board Chair. “He has led the credit union with integrity, passion and vision, and under Tom’s leadership TopLine has experienced tremendous growth, fostered a culture of inclusion, kept pace with innovation to best serve our members; and has kept a keen eye on the betterment of our communities.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.