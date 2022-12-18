TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative, announces the retirement of Tom Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective May 2023.

TopLine’s Board of Directors partnered with a leadership succession firm to help guide them through the CEO selection process. Based on this process, the Board has named current Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance, Mick Olson, to succeed Tom as TopLine’s President and Chief Executive Officer upon his retirement.

