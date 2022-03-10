Maple Grove’s boys hockey squad began their state tournament run with a bang, defeating Edina 5-2 in the Class 2A state quarterfinals to advance to the state semifinals March 11 at 6 p.m.
With a sellout crowd packing Xcel Energy Center Thursday afternoon, along with many signature hockey hairdos from the players (to which much of the crowd oohed and aahed), the Crimson got the scoring started early in the first period thanks to a redirect in front of the net by junior forward Finn Brink.
But later in the frame, Edina answered with a goal from sophomore defenseman Eddie Revenig and it was back to an even game heading into the second.
Less than five minutes in, the top Crimson line once again made its impact on the game as senior forward Josh Giuliani executed a centering pass to junior forward Landen Gunderson who fired a shot past Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski as Maple Grove regained a one-goal lead.
Then in the final two minutes of the stanza, Giuliani beat Clarkowski glove side with a laser off a drop-off pass from Brink to double the Crimson lead. After being outshot nine to four in the first period, Maple Grove put the pressure back on Edina as they outshot the Hornets 10-9 in the second.
Then in the third, junior forward Blake Steenerson got on the scoreboard by poking the puck away from a Hornet in the offensive zone and fired a shot that hit nothing but the back of the net, giving the Crimson a 4-1 lead. Edina added a second goal midway through the frame courtesy of senior defenseman Wyatt Wurst, but their momentum seemed to run its course.
Maple Grove’s defense held firm in the final half of the third and eventually, Giuliani added a late empty-net goal to put a bow on their 5-2 win. Senior goalie Toby Hopp was rock solid, recording 29 saves. Giuliani led the team with four points and Brink recorded three.
The next challenge for the Crimson: Prior Lake in the semifinals tomorrow, who shutout Cretin-Derham Hall 6-0, led by five goals from senior forward and Mr. Hockey finalist Alex Bump.
